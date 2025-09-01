Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Hamilton Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other news, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,681.02. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,288. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

