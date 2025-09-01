Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $154.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

