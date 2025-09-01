Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

