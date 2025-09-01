Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 1,263,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,595,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of £25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -176.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

