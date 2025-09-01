Head to Head Comparison: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Provident Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $339.23 million 0.64 $25.28 million $1.76 14.27 Provident Bancorp $95.37 million 2.40 $7.27 million $0.63 20.43

Analyst Recommendations

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Internet Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 4.36% 3.03% 0.20% Provident Bancorp 11.26% 4.56% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of public and municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. Further, the company offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

