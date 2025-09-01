Head-To-Head Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Elys BMG Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $475.22 million 0.59 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -75.31 Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.05 -$18.26 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Elys BMG Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and Elys BMG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.07%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 9.18, meaning that its share price is 818% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

