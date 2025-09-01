Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $2,194,871.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.5%

HGV stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

