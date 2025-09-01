Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $20,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 221,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 531,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 327,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 159.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 384,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

