Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 437.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 260,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,048.50. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $52,141. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,674 shares of company stock worth $1,633,408 over the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $977.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

