Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,427 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Public Education worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 516,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Stock Down 1.2%

APEI stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $545.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at $33,115,380.20. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 455,267 shares of company stock worth $12,921,661 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

