Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,894 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 449,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.94. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.