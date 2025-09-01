Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8,794.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $24.49 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

