Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 479.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,501,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $740.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

