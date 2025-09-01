Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial $ALRS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 363,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $565.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Several research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

