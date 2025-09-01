Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $570,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 135.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of KTB opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
