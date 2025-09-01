Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innospec by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Innospec by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $128.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

