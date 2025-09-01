Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,299 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 338,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,344,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $142,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,892.37. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

