Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 39,023 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

