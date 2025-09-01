Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of World Acceptance worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRLD. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 876.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $171.43 on Monday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.99 and a 1-year high of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 17.83.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,200. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $750,288.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,883. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $822,658. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

