Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Conduent Inc. $CNDT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,099 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Conduent by 55.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 755,953 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 235,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. Singular Research raised Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conduent

Conduent Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $2.78 on Monday. Conduent Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $439.17 million, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.