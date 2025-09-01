Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $619,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,394,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 819,972 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $4,577,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 358,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $283,031.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,375 shares in the company, valued at $645,837.50. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

