IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $647.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

