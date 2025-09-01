IDT Corporation $IDT Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 110.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 700.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.79. IDT Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

