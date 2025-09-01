ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 29.9% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 29.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 15,969,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 6,028,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.72 million, a PE ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.65.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

