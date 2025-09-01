ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). Approximately 5,413,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,025,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 7.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The company has a market cap of £10.49 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.