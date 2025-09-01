ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 29.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 29.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 15,969,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 6,028,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 29.9%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.65. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
