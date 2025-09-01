Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September $ZSEP Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $26.31 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

