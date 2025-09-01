Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $3,372,645.26 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $131.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

