Insider Selling: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CEO Sells $40,022,707.91 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $40,022,707.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFRM stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

