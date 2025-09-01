Insider Selling: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CEO Sells $40,022,707.91 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $40,022,707.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AFRM stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
