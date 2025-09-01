International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 75,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

