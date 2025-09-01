Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

