iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

