Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 231.26 ($3.12), with a volume of 3307377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.13).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.