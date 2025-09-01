JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $JPME Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPME. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 139,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 702,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $108.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

