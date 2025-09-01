JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 884.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

