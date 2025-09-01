JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Should You Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

JTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275.

The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 884.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.



JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

