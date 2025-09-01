JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Should You Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
JTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JTC
JTC Trading Up 17.8%
JTC Company Profile
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.