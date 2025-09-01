JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 17.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). 4,164,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.

The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 884.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 884.61.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

