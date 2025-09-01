Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF $PTIR

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTIR opened at $24.37 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

