Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

