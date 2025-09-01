Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 258,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,781,679.80. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.83. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

