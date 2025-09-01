Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $195.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $204.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

