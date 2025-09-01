Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quantum Computing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quantum Computing by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In other news, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,849,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 46,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 351,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,040. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,871 shares of company stock worth $8,369,064. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on QUBT

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 3.88. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Quantum Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.