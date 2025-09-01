Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 52,437 Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 32,950.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $173,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,524,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,085.75. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $123,328.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 347,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,564.30. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

