Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,967 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.2%

CALM stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.27. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $3.46 dividend. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.