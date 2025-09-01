Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Forestar Group worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Forestar Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

