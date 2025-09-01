Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 312.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT opened at $3.12 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

