Jump Financial LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 405,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

