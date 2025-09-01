Jump Financial LLC Buys 539 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $204.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.98 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

