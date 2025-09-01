Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.88.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VEEV opened at $268.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.30 and a 52-week high of $296.72.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.