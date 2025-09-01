Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,427 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,245,000 after purchasing an additional 391,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

